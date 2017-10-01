Home | Showtime | Shaydee: Make Sense feat. Wizkid [Video]
VIDEO PREMIERE: Shaydee – Make Sense ft. Wizkid
Terry Apala: Palongo feat. Haruna Ishola [Video]

Shaydee: Make Sense feat. Wizkid [Video]



  • 8 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Shaydee shows up with the official music visuals for his “Make Sense” single.

The smash hit features Starboy Worldwide Entertainment head honcho, Wizkid.

Fans have been anticipating the release of this video since the former Banky W protege dropped the B-T-S photos on social media.

In the visual we see Shaydee and Wizkid kick back by the pool, sipping from red cups, and enjoying a BBQ with their guests.

It is bright enough to make you forget that November is just around the corner and winter coat season is approaching.

For the shooting of this video, the 506 Music signed act solicited the services of Director Q, who delivered.

Cop the video out below, enjoy and share your thoughts on it with us.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Shaydee: Make Sense feat. Wizkid [Video]
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Latest Nigeria News