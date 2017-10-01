Home | Showtime | Terry Apala: Palongo feat. Haruna Ishola [Video]
Terry Apala: Palongo feat. Haruna Ishola [Video]



Terry Apala is out with the official music video for “Palongo”.

The Nelson Jack front line man wastes no time in releasing the video for this hit single that dropped yesterday.

He featured his mentor and legendary king of Apala music, Haruna Ishola.

This collaboration is one that we never saw coming, but always wished it could happen.

They have finally made it happen and they go a step forward by also serving this video.

The video was shot and directed by the talented Black Child.

Watch the video below, enjoy and share your thoughts on it with us in the comment section.

