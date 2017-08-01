Home | Showtime | ‘You Do Too Much Stupid Shit’ Tekno Fires At Dammy Krane
The battle of the hairstyles or hairdressers is not yet over brethren.

Just a while ago, Dammy Krane fired shots at Tekno for saying his hairstyle should not be copied. Dammy Krane went as far calling an unnamed colleague an idiot which was precisely targeted at Tekno.

Somehow, Orezi was dragged into the mix and he of course gave an epic clap back at Dammy Krane in a sheer hilarious skit.

The real man who was called out Tekno has replied. The TripleMG star went over to Dammy Krane’s Instagram page to give him a piece of his mind. Tekno was pretty blunt in his comment.

‘! You do so much stupid shit that is why it’s so hard to support you!’

