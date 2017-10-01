Home | Showtime | Rock And Roll Legend, Fat Domino Dies At 89
Rock And Roll Legend, Fat Domino Dies At 89



Legendary New Orleans singer, pianist, Fat Domino, who reigned supreme in the ’50s and ’60s has died at the age of 89. He died in New Orleans, surrounded by friends and family, according to his daughter.

In the prime of his career, Domino sold more than 65 million albums and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He was deeply embedded in New Orleans and did a lot of public appearances for relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

