10 months after, Mr Eazi receives the brand new car he won as 2016 Headies ‘Next Rated’



Mr Eazi has received the Brand new Hyundai car he won as the Headies 2016 “Next Rated” act. He took home the coveted Next Rated award ahead of Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide…

[embedded content]

