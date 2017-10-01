Home | Showtime | Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married, Singer’s Sister Confirms On Instagram
10 months after, Mr Eazi receives the brand new car he won as 2016 Headies ‘Next Rated’
Davido and Other 30 Billion Gang Members Mock Mr. Eazi (Video) 

Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married, Singer’s Sister Confirms On Instagram



  • 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

It has now been confirmed that singer Toni Braxton, 50, and rap mogul Birdman,48, are officially married after weeks of speculation.

The news of their marriage first appeared on thejasmineBrand last week, where it was exclusively revealed that the Cash Money Records CEO and the singer are the latest power couple after they secretly got married two months ago.

Toni Braxton and Birdman are married, singerAn insider said: ‘They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.’

Soon after the news emerged online, Toni Braxton’s reps in a statement to US Weekly denied that the pair were married yet, saying the singer was only in a relationship with the rapper.

But confirming the union between the pair, Toni Braxton’s sister Tarmar Braxton took to Instagram to celebrate the singer ahead of her Don Cornelius Legend Award next month.

In the already deleted post, Tamar addressed her sister as Mrs. Braxton-Williams after Birdman’s real name, Bryan Williams, causing wild excitement as fans began to flock her page.

Toni Braxton and Birdman are married, singer

It was also gathered that the pair who secretly started dating in 2016 before it came to light, are planning a huge reception to celebrate their marriage with friends and family.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married, Singer’s Sister Confirms On Instagram
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Latest Nigeria News