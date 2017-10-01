Home | Showtime | Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married, Singer’s Sister Confirms On Instagram

It has now been confirmed that singer Toni Braxton, 50, and rap mogul Birdman,48, are officially married after weeks of speculation.

The news of their marriage first appeared on thejasmineBrand last week, where it was exclusively revealed that the Cash Money Records CEO and the singer are the latest power couple after they secretly got married two months ago.

An insider said: ‘They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.’

Soon after the news emerged online, Toni Braxton’s reps in a statement to US Weekly denied that the pair were married yet, saying the singer was only in a relationship with the rapper.

But confirming the union between the pair, Toni Braxton’s sister Tarmar Braxton took to Instagram to celebrate the singer ahead of her Don Cornelius Legend Award next month.

In the already deleted post, Tamar addressed her sister as Mrs. Braxton-Williams after Birdman’s real name, Bryan Williams, causing wild excitement as fans began to flock her page.

It was also gathered that the pair who secretly started dating in 2016 before it came to light, are planning a huge reception to celebrate their marriage with friends and family.

