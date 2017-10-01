Home | Showtime | Davido and Other 30 Billion Gang Members Mock Mr. Eazi (Video)

A video footage showing Davido ‘s 30BG members in a gathering, and their topic of discussion was Staboy’s Mr. Eazi‘s inability to release a hit record.

As concluded in their discusssion, Mr Eazi’s music struggles is void.

In the video, one of the members was seen saying that despite Mr. Eazi’s claims of pioneering the Ghana-Nigeria music fusion, the Hollup crooner has been struggling with music of late. Present in the gathering was Davido , DJ E-Cool, Banku and other known members of the 30 billion gang.

The appearance of the video online has sparked discussions in the circle of fans, as to whether it was inspired by beef, knowing Mr. Eazi’s affiliation with Wizkid .

Watch video below.

