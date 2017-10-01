Home | Showtime | Davido and Other 30 Billion Gang Members Mock Mr. Eazi (Video) 
Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married, Singer’s Sister Confirms On Instagram

Davido and Other 30 Billion Gang Members Mock Mr. Eazi (Video) 



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

A video footage showing Davido ‘s 30BG members in a gathering, and their topic of discussion was Staboy’s Mr. Eazi‘s inability to release a hit record.

As concluded in their discusssion, Mr Eazi’s music struggles is void.

In the video, one of the members was seen saying that despite Mr. Eazi’s claims of pioneering the Ghana-Nigeria music fusion, the Hollup crooner has been struggling with music of late. Present in the gathering was Davido , DJ E-Cool, Banku and other known members of the 30 billion gang.

The appearance of the video online has sparked discussions in the circle of fans, as to whether it was inspired by beef, knowing Mr. Eazi’s affiliation with Wizkid .

Watch video below.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Davido and Other 30 Billion Gang Members Mock Mr. Eazi (Video) 
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Latest Nigeria News