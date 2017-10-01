Home | Showtime | Chai! Olamide Blasts A Fan For Comparing Him To Iceprince

YBNL boss and rapper, Olamide who hardly responds to critics was clearly not in the mood when this fan decided to run his mouth or rather troll the ‘wo’ crooner.

The drama started when a twitter user with the moneka @isaacafin wrote: “Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste”



Olamide clearly did not find this funny and blasted the heck out of the non-fan. See his tweets below:

Everything is a joke till ghetto boys come n rob n kill in ur hood cause of lack of employment and ppl wishing dem bad luck ! I no b star o! — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) October 27, 2017

@olamide_YBNL for what it is worth my tweet was just tweet and thats all it will ever be,no way am wishing u anything other than success. — _iyke (@isaacafin) October 27, 2017

— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) October 27, 2017

You only live once don't let any mother fucker talk down on you or knock your hustle ...stand for what you believe in fuck people's opinion. — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) October 27, 2017

Then the fan tried to down play his tweet but still Olamide was not having it

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime