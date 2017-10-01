Home | Showtime | Rosaline Meurer’s Mystery Ghanian lover Unveiled (Photos) 
Rosaline Meurer's Mystery Ghanian lover Unveiled (Photos) 



Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer ’s mystery lover uncovered, reports claim he Is A Ghanaian Actor, And Have been linked with several Girlfriends.

Rosaline Meurer was recently named a “catalyst” to Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s marital crisis.

Rosaline however, shared photos of her new man who she stylishly hid with an emoji.

Here’s what was written on the news handle;

“Just do your own analysis and tell me this is just a coincidence.

Same shirt, same cap, same necklace and same shorts.

Small money @jamesgardinergh is making from @zylofonmedia @rosymeurer wants to come and finish it. Madam the men don finish for Nigeria?… James i know your girlfriend, you wont two time. You are the reason i have privitazed my account, so we can talk man to woman yea. What are you doing with Rosy at this ungodly days huh. This cheating will not go on! Mama home wrecker you are on again. You will hear from the madam of the household soon. Ghana girls are fearfully made, you step in, you drown. I am surprise you cant find a man around your globe. You just bit more than you can chew.”

Rosaline Meurer’s Mystery Ghanian lover Unveiled (Photos) 
Popular US Rock Star, Tom Petty Dies of Heart Attack at 66

“One Of P-Square’s Wife Is Going To Leave Them” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

