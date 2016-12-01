Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)
Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)



Just few days after the release of her raving number “DO“, Grey Nation singer “Toby Grey” recruits the expertise of seasoned producer “PJAY” to churn out new number syncing with the current trend MMM.

The song was mixed and mastered by DrumPhase

This is too dope!!!

Listen and Enjoy!

Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)
