VIDEO: WizKid – Daddy Yo



Straight up from winning the artiste of the year at the 2016 Headies, Wizkid releases the visuals to his new dancehall tune “Daddy Yo” which was released while the Headies was still on…(Boss Level ryy?) Watch and Share Your Thoughts!

