#Headies2016 All The Winners From The Headies Awards 2016
- 11 hours 25 minutes ago
The headies awards 2016 went down earlier tonight, and we’ve got all the winners from the award ceremony. It’s been an interesting year in music, and Nigeria generally and it’s been reflected in the award ceremony. A good number of prominent artists were absent including Olamide, MI, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Don Jazzy, Ill Bliss and a host of others. We’ll explore that in another post.
For now though, the winners are….
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.
- EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
- PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – WINNER
- LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
- ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
- SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.
- DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
- PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
- LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
- YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL – WINNER
- MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
- OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.
- EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
- MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
- SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS
- MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
- BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN
BEST R&B/POP ALBUM
A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).
- NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – WINNER
- WANTED – WANDE COAL
- KLITORIS – BRYMO
- NAKED – DAREY
- SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
BEST R&B SINGLE
A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
- LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
- MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
- SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
- PRAY FOR ME – DAREY – WINNER
- ADUKE – TJAN
- SMILE – SHAYDEE
BEST POP SINGLE
A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)
- MAMA – KISS DANIEL
- FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
- PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
- OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
- REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE – WINNER
- EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
- FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
- MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).
- ‘NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE -WINNER
- BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
- JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
- OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
- PAM PAM – KETCHUP
- TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY
BEST RAP ALBUM
A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.
- EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
- POWERFUL – ILL BLISS – WINNER
- STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
- LIL’ KESH – YAGI
BEST COLLABO
A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
- SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI – WINNER
- REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
- OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
- WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
- NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
- MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST RAP SINGLE
A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.
- EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE – WINNER
- ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE
- JAGABAN – YCEE
- CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS
- AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q
- SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.
- BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
- DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
- SHAYDEE – SMILE – WINNER
- WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
- RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.
- SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE – WINNER
- SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
- ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
- OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY
NEXT RATED
This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.
- YCEE
- TEKNO
- MR. EAZI – WINNER
- HUMBLESMITH
- ARAMIDE
HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.
- KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA – WINNER
- SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
- LIL’ KESH – YAGI
- RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.
- ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – WINNER
- REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
- YCEE – JAGABAN
- BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
- A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
- MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
- OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP -WINNER
- AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
- KOKER – KO LE WERK
- YCEE – JAGABAN
- SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
- 2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
- PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
- SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
- YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ – WINNER
- WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
- GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).
- STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
- NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – WINNER
- WANTED – WANDE COAL
- SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.
- WIZKID – WINNER
- TIWA SAVAGE
- FALZ
- YEMI ALADE
- OLAMIDE
SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
- FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
- OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
- PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
- REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
- FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE – WINNER
AFRICAN ARTISTE
A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.
- SAUTI SOL
- CASPER NYOVEST
- DJ MAPHORISA
- STONEBWOY
- SARKODIE
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD – FLAVOUR
