Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Premiere: Wizkid – Daddy Yo
#Headies2016 All The Winners From The Headies Awards 2016
Cobhams Asuquo – Adore Ft. Lauretta Cookey & Fome Peters

Premiere: Wizkid – Daddy Yo



  • 12 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
wizkid daddy yo

While the Headies awards 2016 is going on, Wizkid has decided to drop his much anticiapated single, Daddy Yo. It is the best way to cap off the spectacular year he’s had so far.

This makes it his first official single since he signed with RCA Records. The video drops tomorrow so stay tuned. If you’ve been following our instagram page you might have already seen stills from the video. It’s madt!

DOWNLOAD on Itunes

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Premiere: Wizkid – Daddy Yo
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Latest Nigeria News