Premiere: Wizkid – Daddy Yo

While the Headies awards 2016 is going on, Wizkid has decided to drop his much anticiapated single, Daddy Yo. It is the best way to cap off the spectacular year he’s had so far.

This makes it his first official single since he signed with RCA Records. The video drops tomorrow so stay tuned. If you’ve been following our instagram page you might have already seen stills from the video. It’s madt!

DOWNLOAD on Itunes