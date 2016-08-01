Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)
Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)



Is this a message to the Headies as regards the winner of the lyricist on the roll category? KKTBM front man “Yung6ix” drops one take freestyle done by him earlier in the year showing off his rap prowess and lyrical content off the paper.

The tune was produced by Benjamz

Listen and Enjoy!

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Yung6ix-Billionaire-Ambitions-One-Take-Freestyle-2.0.mp3

DOWNLOAD Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)

