Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sammie Okposo – I Love you Jehovah
Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)
Boogey – Already Won (Freestyle)

Sammie Okposo – I Love you Jehovah



  • 23 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Sequel to the release of  “A prayer ” which was in November, the award-wining singer has stayed true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of this song ( I Love you Jehovah ) until the release of his new album titled “Saved with Amazing Grace” (SWAG) in March 2017.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Sammie Okposo – I Love you Jehovah
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Latest Nigeria News