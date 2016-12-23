Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Boogey – Already Won (Freestyle)
Boogey – Already Won (Freestyle)



Headies 2016 two-time nominee and fast rising Nigerian MC, Boogey, delivers this early Christmas gift to fans of his consistent lyrical display. He starts off rapping over The Weeknd’s “Starboy” and then it escalates into a different instrumental and a more personal topic that covers parts of his 2016 journey in life and music. He calls it “Already Won”.

