VIDEO: OD Woods – Bless My Way 2 ft. Ice Prince & Vector

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 52 minutes ago
OD Woods comes through with a new audio and visual for his dope single “Bless my way” #BMW. 

 

BMW is a perfect combination of Afro pop and hip hop Featuring two of Africa’s Finest and biggest musical acts, Ice Prince Zamani and Vector tha Viper. 

 

Bless my way was produced by dreybeatz and video directed by Avalon Okpe.

