Shatta Wale – Hosanna Ft. Burna Boy



Ghana meets Nigeria one more time as Shatta Wale recruits the prowess of Nigerian dancehall export Burna Boy to birth new number titled “Hosanna“.

This is another shade of great music!

Listen and Enjoy!

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Shatta-Wale-ft.-Burna-Boy-Hossana.mp3

DOWNLOAD Shatta Wale – Hosanna Ft. Burna Boy

