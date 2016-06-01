VIDEO: DJ Mekzy – Magician Ft. L.A.X, Koker X Jumabee

Starboy’s Entertainment (WIZKID) Official Disk jockey, DJ Mekzy drops the most Anticipated Video for his hit single MAGICIAN teaming up with ex Starboy signee L.A.X , JUMABEE the music genius and of course chocolate city’s finest KOKER.

DJ Mekzy who is rated as one of the best creative and scratch DJs in Nigeria decided to bring Avalon Okpe to direct this one.

This video promises to make you laugh cos its a comedy video.

Enjoy!

