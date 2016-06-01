VIDEO: DJ Mekzy – Magician Ft. L.A.X, Koker X Jumabee
- 8 hours 55 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Starboy’s Entertainment (WIZKID) Official Disk jockey, DJ Mekzy drops the most Anticipated Video for his hit single MAGICIAN teaming up with ex Starboy signee L.A.X , JUMABEE the music genius and of course chocolate city’s finest KOKER.
DJ Mekzy who is rated as one of the best creative and scratch DJs in Nigeria decided to bring Avalon Okpe to direct this one.
This video promises to make you laugh cos its a comedy video.
Enjoy!
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles