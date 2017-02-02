Wizkid Bags Another International Award As “One Dance” Remains Number 1 On Billboard
It’s Wizkid on the news again and this time he continues to set that pace for African acts all over the globe.
The Daddy Yo singer has bagged yet another international award as ASCAP honors the StarBoy crooner who happens to be the writer of Drake’s hit song “One Dance ft Kyla & Wizkid“.
The award also says that One Dance has remained number one on Billboards Hot 100 for 10 weeks straight.
Wizkid made this known via his Instagram page saying;
This came in last night! Big up my bro@champagnepapi for letting me work on this!! More Drake x Wizkid on the way.
See post below;
