Beyoncé’s Maternity Photos With Blue Ivy Are Everything Plus Some
- 13 hours 46 minutes ago
We’ve posted about Beyoncé for the past 24 hrs, but we’re not done.
To kill all the surrogate rumors that came out of her last pregnancy, Beyoncé has just put out a killer maternity photo shoot (along side Blue Ivy).
Not much talking here… just soak in the goodness and beauty of the queen.
