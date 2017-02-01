Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Beyoncé’s Maternity Photos With Blue Ivy Are Everything Plus Some
Beyoncé's Maternity Photos With Blue Ivy Are Everything Plus Some



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  13 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

We’ve posted about Beyoncé for the past 24 hrs, but we’re not done.

To kill all the surrogate rumors that came out of her last pregnancy, Beyoncé has just put out a killer maternity photo shoot (along side Blue Ivy).

Not much talking here… just soak in the goodness and beauty of the queen.

beyonce-maternity-photos-8

beyonce-maternity-photos-7

beyonce-maternity-photos-6

c3qhc0zvyaaqjvp

c3qhc10vyaaktli

beyonce-maternity-photos-5

beyonce-maternity-photos-4

beyonce-maternity-photos-3

beyonce-maternity-photos-2

beyonce-maternity-photos-

c3qbcibumaafjel

