Femi Kuti Seems To Be Against 2Baba’s Nationwide Protest

2Face Idibia is being confronted with obstacles regarding his proposed February 6th nationwide protest againt bad governance in Nigeria, but regardless TuBaba is noy deterred from his plan.

News is Femi Kuti, son of the famous Fela Kuti is not in support of 2Face’s nationwide protest scheduled for February 6th.

During his weekly performance at the Afrika Shrine, Femi revealed that he had been approaced by 2Face to request the use of the Kuti’s historical venue on Sunday, February 5, while they prepare for the widely reported protest and here was his response;

I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.

So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.

Femi says he would not jeopardize Afrika Shrine because of a protest as he reassures his fans that it won’t be possible because he is not foolish.