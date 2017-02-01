Music- Bmystireo Ft Small Doctor – My Vibe

B Mystireo is a native of Ogun state, born and brought up in Lagos state.

Stated up his music career few years back in nigeria before he moved to the UK and he’s been consistent dropping multiple singles. B Mystireo is one talented melodious musician with powerful vocal ability that you would want to listen to over and over again , He Dropped his last smash hit single and a hot explosive Visual along it titled KOJO which took both Nigeria Uk and the world by storm ,folowing up the success he went ahead to perform on concerts alongside Davido in London then more concerts were he’s being very

busy in 2015 trough to 2016 and he starts the year performing alongside Harrysong in London at Club Nuvo .Now he comes back with another banging tune titled Burst Ma Head produced by award winning Producer Lahlah he also successfully won a new award in 2016 as the

Emerging African Artiste of the year 2016 at the International Recognition Awards UK (IRA Awards)

NOW he kick start the new year 2017 with a banging tune featuring Small Doctor the GBERA Crooner

this is going to top your playlist enjoy !

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Bmystireo-My-vIbe-Ft-Small-Doctor-.mp3

DOWNLOAD