VIDEO: Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 29 minutes ago
Stormzy returns from his 9 month silence with his first brand new single “Big For Your Boots” off his long anticipated debut album “Gang Signs & Prayer“. Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith. The video was directed by Daps. Enjoy!

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

