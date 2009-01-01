Home | Showtime | Celebrities | FACTORY78: YCEE Drops A Freestyle (Lock Doh) Inst. 2017
FACTORY78: YCEE Drops A Freestyle (Lock Doh) Inst. 2017



Tinny Entertainment front man, YCEE, is currently doing his UK Tour. YCEE stopped by the Factory78 studio for the second time to drop a hot freestyle! on Giggs “Lock Doh”. Watch the hot freestyle below:

