Soti – Mad Over You (Cover)
3 hours 53 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Ahead of the release of her anticipated single “I Pray”; Effyzzie Music singer Soti unleashes another emotive cover as she takes on Runtown‘s smash “Mad Over You”, and mashes up Korede Bello’s “Do Like That” and Wizkid’s “Don’t Dull” in her final delivery.
Produced by Skelly Beats, Soti wows with her honeyed voice in a cover that intensifies the hunger for “I Pray” and more from the stunning act.
Stream, download, share and enjoy “Mad Over You (Cover)” by Soti.
