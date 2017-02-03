Home | Showtime | Celebrities | PREMIERE: Sean Tizzle – Dide Ft. Davido

As Sean Tizzle sets to release his much awaited EP, a move which will thrill his army of fans across the world.

Marking a huge stage in the career of the multi-talented singer.

The EP titled ‘Moving Forward’ consists of seven original songs from Sean Tizzle, each providing a combination of his melodious vocals and heartfelt lyrics. His music is punctuated throughout with elements of reggae, hip-hop, pop and R&B.

The EP was recorded at Thompson Studios in New York City , and its creation was supported by production from Blaq Jerzee, Mr. Kamera, Fiokee and Tosin the guitarist and also musicians like Davido, Iceberg Slim, and Dax Mpire who have been associated with international acts such as Jay Z, Tory Lanez, T Pain, Tinache, Meek Mill, etc. It was mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winning Tunde ‘Buck 3000’ Olowokere/NYC.

The theme of the EP underlies the changes that Sean Tizzle has gone through over recent years, the biggest ‘transition’ from The Journey to ‘Moving Forward’ reveals the stunning array of influences that have found its way into Sean’s music.

The EP will be released 3rd feb 2017 and fans are encouraged to visit all digital platforms.

Listen and Enjoy!

