International Female DJ Cuppy is out with her First Neo-Afrobeat Remix
- 4 hours 55 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Dj Cuppy is a successful female Disc Jockey and brand to reckon with when it comes to music and entertainment in Nigeria and around the world. The professional Disc Jockey spins different types of music from Hip-Hop, House, Dancehall,Afrobeat etc. Her ability to trill and entertain different types of audience across the globes makes her a unique African talent.
Dj Cuppy is here again with a Neo-Afrobeat remix of Ed Sheeran’s new song Shape of you.
Enjoy Audio Below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles