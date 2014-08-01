International Female DJ Cuppy is out with her First Neo-Afrobeat Remix

Dj Cuppy is a successful female Disc Jockey and brand to reckon with when it comes to music and entertainment in Nigeria and around the world. The professional Disc Jockey spins different types of music from Hip-Hop, House, Dancehall,Afrobeat etc. Her ability to trill and entertain different types of audience across the globes makes her a unique African talent.

Dj Cuppy is here again with a Neo-Afrobeat remix of Ed Sheeran’s new song Shape of you.

Enjoy Audio Below: