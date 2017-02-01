Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yemi Alade Nominated For “Favorite African Star” At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017
Yemi Alade Nominated For “Favorite African Star” At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards; and Nigerian’s Yemi Alade scored a nomination for “Favorite African Star”, which serves as the diva’s first major award nomination in 2017. Hosted by WWESuperstar John Cena, Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday 11 March atUSC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles and premieres simultaneously on Nickelodeon and NickToons at 2:40PM on Wednesday 15 March.

Yemi Alade joins a long list of international nominees at this year’s KCAs including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Daya, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Megan Fox, Lukas Graham, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Jones, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Melissa McCarthy, The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Post #KCAAfricanStar + #YemiAlade on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to ensure Miss Alade’s brings the plaque home.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

