YBNL Boss Olamide Ports From Etisalat To Glo; Lands Endorsement Deal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Olamide

YBNL boss and rapper, Olamide as officially left telco giants Etisalat for Globacom.

The Orobo crooner posted a photo of himself holding a placard saying Olamide iRepGlo while he tagged the photo;

Oluwa Loni Glory… Missofunyi entertainment #TheGlory #irepglo #glo #pepperdemgang still.

Kudos Baddo sneeh!

See post below;

