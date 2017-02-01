Home | Showtime | Celebrities | YBNL Boss Olamide Ports From Etisalat To Glo; Lands Endorsement Deal
YBNL Boss Olamide Ports From Etisalat To Glo; Lands Endorsement Deal
YBNL boss and rapper, Olamide as officially left telco giants Etisalat for Globacom.
The Orobo crooner posted a photo of himself holding a placard saying Olamide iRepGlo while he tagged the photo;
Oluwa Loni Glory… Missofunyi entertainment #TheGlory #irepglo #glo #pepperdemgang still.
Kudos Baddo sneeh!
See post below;
