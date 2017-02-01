Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft. Runtown (Prod. By Tspize)
Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft. Runtown (Prod. By Tspize)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Sarckess Music boss, Sarkodie, teams up with hook-master and “Mad Over You” crooner, Runtown to share this beautiful track titled “Pain killer”.

The track was produced by Tspize.

Download, share and enjoy this tune.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/sarkodie_x_runtown-pain_killer.mp3

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

