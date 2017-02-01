Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft. Runtown (Prod. By Tspize)
Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft. Runtown (Prod. By Tspize)
- 10 hours 18 minutes ago
Sarckess Music boss, Sarkodie, teams up with hook-master and “Mad Over You” crooner, Runtown to share this beautiful track titled “Pain killer”.
The track was produced by Tspize.
Download, share and enjoy this tune.http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/sarkodie_x_runtown-pain_killer.mp3
DOWNLOAD
