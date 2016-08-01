Frank Ocean Hit With A $14.5M Lawsuit By His Father

Frank Ocean’s father has slammed a $14.5 million lawsuit against his son for defamation of character.

A report according to TMZ Mr Calvin Cooksey sued his son, Frank Ocean who is an R&B singer. The lawsuit was filed against the singer because of a letter he wrote on Tumblr after the Orlando nightclub shooting in 2015.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” the note reads. It continues, “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Mr Cooksey claimed in court documents, the defamation is untrue and “damaged his financial opportunities in film and music.” Hence, Mr Cooksey is suing his son for a staggering $14.5 me million.