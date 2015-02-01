Mr. Eazi Taking My Shine, I Don’t Think That Is True – L.A.X

Damilola Afolabi who is better known as L.A.X has revealed that he doesn’t feel threatened by rave of the moment Mr Eazi.

Saturday Beats crew of Punch newspaper recently hooked up with the “Gimme Dat” crooner L.A.X, he had a few things to say about Wizkid and Mr Eazi.

The singer spoke about his current relationship with his mentor Wizkid.

“To be honest, I am tired of people asking me about my relationship with Wizkid. I still spoke to him on Monday and he actually posted my new song on his social media account on Monday night. Wizkid and I are like brothers and I was at his house some days back. We are currently recording a song together for my album. Everything is great between us; the only thing is that people don’t actually like to see people grow. I have grown from the time when we used to go around and sing the songs we did together, ‘Caro’ and ‘Ginger.’ He was the one that introduced me to the world and I really appreciate all his efforts in building my career.

“Wizkid and I have no issues, we are fine and he is like a big brother to me. I am starting my own movement. It is not a record label but I call it a movement, the ‘Rasaki Movement.’ I would have other artistes and video directors that would work with me. Wizkid and I are family and if you see his tweet, he says it every time,” he said.

L.A.X also spoke about Mr Eazi who is the darling of Nigerian music and rave of the moment.

“When you look at some record labels and the artistes that have left, people tend to have a certain perception about it. I am not about to start talking about that. I am speaking about my songs, my works and I am not about to start any controversy. ‘Speaking of Mr. Eazi taking my shine, I don’t think that is true but I am not even ready to talk about that. I have no comment on that.”