Nigerias’ Ministry of Health headed by Prof. Isaac Adewole, has appointed Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi and Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo as #TobaccoFree Ambassadors.

The Minister of Health via his official twitter handle made the announcement public with a congratulatory message and also an invite to the public.

In his words, he wrote; Congratulations to our @ tobaccofreeng ambassadors: @ mreazi @ Fallyhamu @ timidakolo. See you in the evening! The public is invited.

See tweet below;

Congratulations to our @tobaccofreeng ambassadors: @mreazi @Fallyhamu @timidakolo. See you in the evening! The public is invited. pic.twitter.com/2fsp5yp2Yf — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) June 15, 2017

