Ministry Of Health Appoints Mr. Eazi & Timi Dakolo As Ambassadors
Nigerias’ Ministry of Health headed by Prof. Isaac Adewole, has appointed Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi and Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo as #TobaccoFree Ambassadors.
The Minister of Health via his official twitter handle made the announcement public with a congratulatory message and also an invite to the public.
In his words, he wrote; Congratulations to our
@tobaccofreeng ambassadors: @mreazi @Fallyhamu @timidakolo. See you in the evening! The public is invited.
Congratulations to our @tobaccofreeng ambassadors: @mreazi @Fallyhamu @timidakolo. See you in the evening! The public is invited. pic.twitter.com/2fsp5yp2Yf
— Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) June 15, 2017
