VIDEO: Soti – Ekelebe
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Diva Alert! Soti is playing no games, as she premieres the music video for her Skelly Beats produced dance anthem “Ekelebe”.
The Effyzzie Music belle teams up with the raved Paul Gambit to create a fun-packed visual that makes a titanic introduction for the honeyed-voice singer.
Side Note: “Ekelebe” is a Southern Nigerian slang which means “call police”.
Watch and Enjoy!
[embedded content]
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles