​Diva Alert! Soti is playing no games, as she premieres the music video for her Skelly Beats produced dance anthem “Ekelebe”.

The Effyzzie Music belle teams up with the raved Paul Gambit to create a fun-packed visual that makes a titanic introduction for the honeyed-voice singer. Side Note: “Ekelebe” is a Southern Nigerian slang which means “call police”. Watch and Enjoy! [embedded content]

