VIDEO: DJ Xclusive ft Mr.Eazi & Flavour – As E Dey Hot
- 9 hours 20 minutes ago
SuperStar Dj Xclusive continues his penchant for bringing together some of the music industry’s heaviest hitmakers with his new single “AS E DEY HOT”. The track, which features FLAVOUR & MR EAZI. Dj Xclusive has been hyping up the song all week, which is, of course, one of his greatest joint this year. The song was assembled by talented producer, Masterkraft.
