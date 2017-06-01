VIDEO: DJ Xclusive ft Mr.Eazi & Flavour – As E Dey Hot

SuperStar Dj Xclusive continues his penchant for bringing together some of the music industry’s heaviest hitmakers with his new single “AS E DEY HOT”. The track, which features FLAVOUR & MR EAZI. Dj Xclusive has been hyping up the song all week, which is, of course, one of his greatest joint this year. The song was assembled by talented producer, Masterkraft.

[embedded content]

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DJ-Xclusive-ft-Mr.Eazi-Flavour-As-E-Dey-Hot-.mp3

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report

Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here