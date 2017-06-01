VIDEO: Cassper Nyovest – Superman ft. Tsepo Tshola

Cassper Nyovest drops the second single titled “Superman” off Thuto, featuring the legendary Tsepo Tshola, dedicated to all of the super dads.

Check on it and enjoy.

[embedded content]

