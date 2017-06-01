Bcode – Carolina (Prod. By Tiwezi)
Paparazzi records lead artist Bcode drops another massive banging tune that is guaranteed to get you all dancing titled ‘CAROLINA’, and it’s produced by Tiwezi.
After his single “lemme know” which gained huge attention all over the airwaves, He is here with another lovely tune that will get you feeling good and dancing all the way. He is definitely one artist to look out for, his delivery on this song is second to none.
