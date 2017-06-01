Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Bcode – Carolina (Prod. By Tiwezi)
VIDEO: Cassper Nyovest – Superman ft. Tsepo Tshola
PREMIERE: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktor Sett)

Bcode – Carolina (Prod. By Tiwezi)



  • 5 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Paparazzi records lead artist Bcode drops another massive banging tune that is guaranteed to get you all dancing titled ‘CAROLINA’, and it’s produced by Tiwezi. 

 

After his single “lemme know” which gained huge attention all over the airwaves, He is here with another lovely tune that will get you feeling good and dancing all the way. He is definitely one artist to look out for, his delivery on this song is second to none.

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Bcode – Carolina (Prod. By Tiwezi)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 213