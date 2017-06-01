PREMIERE: Efe – Somebody (Prod. By Duktor Sett)
- 13 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
BBNaija (See Gobe) winner, Efe Michel Ejeba, popular known professionally as EFE, shares a new banger christened “Somebody”.
The mid-tempo banger was produced by his long time friend producer, Duktor Sett.
The track comes as an appetizer as we await the official music to his cliché track “Based on Logistics #BOL” which was premiered a while back.
To keep his fans pumped, the 1K1M ambassador took to twitter saying “#EfeNation while we await the release of #BOL video…shld i drop a new jam..coz i feel lyk giving u guys a song to dance to”.
Check on the track below and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles