BB Naija Winner Efe Set To Drop New Single Tonight
Big Brother Naija (See Gobe) winner, Efe, is set to drop a new single.
Speaking exclusively to jaguda.com, the Based On Logistics crooner said the new tune is being given its finishing touches by Duktor Sett at the moment.
He also revealed that visuals to his Based On Logistic track is in its post-production stage but meanwhile, fans should salvage to the upcoming new song.
Though the title of the track was not revealed, fans should keep their fingers crossed and stay tuned to Jaguda for updates.
