Jinmi Abduls – “JOLAG” EP

Jinmi Abduls, One of the fast rising names we’ve gotten familiar with from the New school finally brings us his first project, an EP titled JOLAG ( Jinmi of Lagos ) !

He describes this project as one that showcases his versatility in Multi-genres while leaving the beautiful Jinmi Abduls sound we love intact.

The 7 track Project features brilliant producers like Remy Baggins, BeatByODH , Stephbeats and 2 productions from Jinmi Abduls himself. It features collaborations from Foresythe, Remy Baggins and DMW Superstar Mayorkun.

Jinmi Abduls has given us a solid project from the lyricism to the instrumentals. It’s about to be a big year for Jinmi Abduls and this project hints at Multiple award nominations and opportunities for the 19 year old hit maker.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD EP HERE

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report

Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here