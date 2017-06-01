Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jinmi Abduls – “JOLAG” EP
Jinmi Abduls – "JOLAG" EP



Jinmi Abduls, One of the fast rising names we’ve gotten familiar with from the New school finally brings us his first project, an EP titled JOLAG ( Jinmi of Lagos ) !

He describes this project as one that showcases his versatility in Multi-genres while leaving the beautiful Jinmi Abduls sound we love intact.

The 7 track Project features brilliant producers like Remy Baggins, BeatByODH , Stephbeats and 2 productions from Jinmi Abduls himself. It features collaborations from Foresythe, Remy Baggins and DMW Superstar Mayorkun.

Jinmi Abduls has given us a solid project from the lyricism to the instrumentals. It’s about to be a big year for Jinmi Abduls and this project hints at Multiple award nominations and opportunities for the 19 year old hit maker.

Listen and Enjoy!

