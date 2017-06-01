Jinmi Abduls – “JOLAG” EP
- 7 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Jinmi Abduls – “JOLAG” EP
Jinmi Abduls, One of the fast rising names we’ve gotten familiar with from the New school finally brings us his first project, an EP titled JOLAG ( Jinmi of Lagos ) !
He describes this project as one that showcases his versatility in Multi-genres while leaving the beautiful Jinmi Abduls sound we love intact.
The 7 track Project features brilliant producers like Remy Baggins, BeatByODH , Stephbeats and 2 productions from Jinmi Abduls himself. It features collaborations from Foresythe, Remy Baggins and DMW Superstar Mayorkun.
Jinmi Abduls has given us a solid project from the lyricism to the instrumentals. It’s about to be a big year for Jinmi Abduls and this project hints at Multiple award nominations and opportunities for the 19 year old hit maker.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD EP HERE
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles