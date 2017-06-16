VIDEO: Obama Hails Jay-Z on His Induction Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Former US President Obama made a video praising Jay-Z as he gets inducted into Hall of Fame.

In what seems to be quite a surprise US Ex-President Obama made a special video applauding artists who selected to be inducted into especially on Jay-Z who becomes the first rapper to be enlisted for the honour.

Mr Obama said, “I like to think Mr Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today”.

He also added he has been a good fan of the rapper for acnowledging he is the only president who has listened to Jay-Z in the Oval Office of the White House “I’m pretty sure I’m still the only president to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office.”

.@BarackObama shouted out Jay Z for being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame; says Beyonce & M.O. are more popular than him & Jay pic.twitter.com/QTWL80hMQw — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 16, 2017

