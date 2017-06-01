Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On
VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On



VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On

Shortly after whetting our appetites with a trailer, Mavin Records presents the official music video for Iyanya’s single titled “Hold On” of his “Signature EP”.

Check on it.

[embedded content]

VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On
Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

