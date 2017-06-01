VIDEO: Morachi – Neva Let U Go

Self acclaimed god of sex Morachi AKUBA aka MORACHI known for hits like MEZEBU and IBU ONYE no doubt is one of the foremost pioneers of indigenous rap music in Nigeria. Known for his smooth delivery and sweet romance with instrumentals beautifully laced with percussion that makes you glued till the chorus fades away. He’s been making his presence know on social media and one would likely mistake Instagram as his second home. Having gathered enough props and done a crucial study of the industry, he’s set to quench the wet appetite of his fans as he returns with a the visual to his new single NEVA LET U GO under his Record label MO INC Records.

He has promised his fans more beautiful sound to vibe on this year 2017.

So why you grab a pop corn and cross your legs with your remotes control in your hands, be sure prepared to see Morachi like you have never seen before in this crispy directed video by Avalon Okpe..

Watch and Enjoy!

[embedded content]

