VIDEO: Ckay – Gaddemit Ft Dremo

Since releasing “Gaddemit” one week ago, hit making producer turned fresh faced crooner – CKay, releases the visuals for the amazing single.

“Gaddemit” features Dremo and was produced by CKay and the video was directed by none other than Unlimited LA.

[embedded content]

