Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kc Twist- Lifestyle
Kc Twist- Lifestyle
- 4 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
It’s a brand new hit rap track from kc twist also popularly known as kashfundz just dropped a hit track known as lifestyle ..which is an epic tune y’all need to listen to & produced by Emi Cool mixed and masterd by E:C on the beat ..kindly download & Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185