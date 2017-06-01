Damayo – Real OG

Domination Nation releases the first single of its newest act, Damayo titled “Real OG”. The song was produced by Damayo as “DJ Psychotune” and mixed and mastered by Milla. So far, many who have heard this song (especially during its creation process) have called it the ‘Song of the Summer’. Damayo whom was signed earlier this year in March shows his versatility and mastercraft in this carefully created masterpiece.

Listen and Enjoy!

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/REAL-OG.mp3

DOWNLOAD

