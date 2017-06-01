Damayo – Real OG
- 14 hours 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Domination Nation releases the first single of its newest act, Damayo titled “Real OG”. The song was produced by Damayo as “DJ Psychotune” and mixed and mastered by Milla. So far, many who have heard this song (especially during its creation process) have called it the ‘Song of the Summer’. Damayo whom was signed earlier this year in March shows his versatility and mastercraft in this carefully created masterpiece.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles