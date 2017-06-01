Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Maheeda – Sweet + Yakata (Prod. By TeeBeeO)
VIDEO: Emtee – Ghetto Hero

  • 16 hours 46 minutes ago
Caroline Sam with popularly known as Maheeda, is a Nigerian singer, who began her musical career as a hip-hop singer, who is known by her fans for sharing raunchy photos on Instagram and making controversial remarks on issues.

Her faithful fans at some point thought she has left the music business, only after much pressure from her fans that she was missed in the music industry and needed to bring out something for her lovers. Unknown to her fans she has been schooling and doing series of recordings in the studio and visiting Nigeria in and out of the country from Holland.

Finally Drops her long awaited singles titled “Sweet & Yakata” Produced by TeeBeeO, managed by Ibrahim Kabiru CEO of Clapstiik Entertainment.

Check on them!

DOWNLOAD Sweet

DOWNLOAD Yakata

