Beyonce And Jay-Z Carter Welcome Set Of Twins

Power couple and America’s music sensation, Beyonce and husband, Jay-Z carter have welcomed a set of twins.

According to sources which confirmed this to E! News, the gender of the babies have not been revealed but both Blue Ivy and her father JayZ, were spotted at Los Angeles hospital.

Sources further added that there could be a possibility of Beyonce having a boy and a girl as they spotted a unidentified woman carrying a bouquet of flowers and also two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons which said; “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy.

With earlier reports back in February that Beyonce was pregnant with two, she made the announcement via Instagram thus “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.“

She also shared photos of her baby bump via her instagram page. While were are yet to confirm the true gender of both babies, keep it locked on Jaguda for more details.

