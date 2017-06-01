Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Wale – Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) ft. J Balvin
VIDEO: Wale – Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) ft. J Balvin



Wale Colombia

American rapper of Nigerian descent, Wale Folarin, shares the official music video for “Colombia Heights (Te Llamo)” featuring J Balvin.

The track is off his well-rated “SHINE” album.

Press play and enjoy this.

[embedded content]

VIDEO: Wale – Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) ft. J Balvin
